Livermore man charged in death of Lu Verne man

A North Iowa man is charged with killing another man in Kossuth County.

The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Randy Page of LuVerne. Page was found unresponsive by law enforcement after his wife called authorities around 5:30 p.m. Monday. Sixty-year-old Jeffery Lynn Winters of Livermore has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder for Page’s death. Winters was arrested just after 9 p.m. Tuesday and is being held in the Kossuth County Jail on a $2 million cash only bond.

An autopsy will be conducted by the state medical examiner’s office.

According to the Mason City Globe Gazette, a neighbor reported hearing four to five gunshots and others said they saw a car matching Winters’ vehicle leaving the Page’s driveway. Winters was facing trial in October for stabbing a man in the back with a pocketknife outside of a bar in Livermore on July 6.

(By Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)