Ottumwa man accused of murder now faces other charges

An Ottumwa man already in jail for first-degree murder is facing new charges in another shooting.

Police say 18-year-old Jacob Heckethorn is charged with attempted murder for shooting 61-year-old Clifford Collett, Senior on August 16th in Ottumwa. Collett was shot in the chest, but police say he is recovering. Heckethorn was arrested just over two weeks ago for the August 23rd shooting death of 43-year-old William Shettlesworth of Bloomfield.

Police say Heckethorn is also charged with attempted murder in that incident for firing shots at another man – but missing.

(By Aaryn Frazier, KBIZ, Ottumwa)