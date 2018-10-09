Creston police officer found justified in fatal August shooting

A report from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has cleared a Creston police officer in a fatal shooting.

Creston Sergeant Jared Auten will not face any criminal charges in the shooting.

The shooting which happened back in mid August involved several officers responding to a person in McKinley Park with a weapon. The person later identified as Christopher Cameron did not respond to officers commands as he remained in a position of concealing an item in his right hand.

Cameron eventually after several attempts by officers to get him to show his hands advanced on Sergeant Auten.

It was found that Auten acted appropriately and within the scope of his lawful duty as a peace officer in a life threatening situation when he fired on Cameron.

(By T.J. Dunphy, KSIB, Creston)