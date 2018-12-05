Iowa’s Hockenson named winner of Mackey Award

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is the recipient of the 2018 John Mackey Award. The award is presented annually to the top tight end in the nation by the John Mackey Award committee.

The John Mackey Award will be presented Dec. 6, in Atlanta, at the Home Depot College Football Awards Red Carpet Show on ESPNU (5 p.m. CT). That event precedes the College Football Award Show on ESPN (6 p.m. CT).

Hockenson is a redshirt sophomore from Chariton High School. He is the second Iowa tight end to earn the award, as Dallas Clark was honored in 2002.

Hockenson leads Iowa with 46 receptions for 717 yards and six receiving touchdowns. He also has one rushing touchdown. Hockenson averages 15.6 yards per catch. His career totals include 70 receptions for 1,037 yards.