Buyer plans to reopen Boondocks Truck Stop

A buyer has been found for the celebrated Boondocks Truck Stop along Interstate 35 in Hamilton County near Williams.

The north-central Iowa truck stop closed its doors last October after the previous owners Bob and Miriam Welch decided to retire after operating it for 45 years. An auction was held last November with the property purchased by a California company. When the company was unable to meet the conditions of the sale, the business was offered to the next highest bidders, Harry and Shelley Chaudhari of Overton, Nebraska.

The Chadhauris operate Jay Brothers Truck Stops in West Liberty and two other locations in Nebraska and Kansas. They plan to reopen the Boondocks in late March.

The truck stop includes a restaurant and motel. Job interviews will take place in early March.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)