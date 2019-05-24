Heavy rain, closed roads in southwest Iowa’s Cass County

National Weather Service forecasters say strong storms with heavy rain, hail and even a tornado are possible today in parts of Iowa. Parts of southwest Iowa’s Cass and Adams Counties got four inches of rain overnight. Several roads remain flooded.

That branch of the Nodaway River that runs from Massena down towards the central part of the county is still flooded,” Cass County Emergency Management coordinator Mike Kennon said this morning.

Crews have set up barricades on several secondary roads.

“Don’t go through those barricades. They’re there for a reason,” Kennon said. “Don’t drive through standing water or running water going over a roadway. You’re just asking for trouble and I’m not a law enforcement officer, but I’ve got to believe somebody would try to cite for something if you do those silly things and end up in some trouble.”

The fine for failing to obey a “road closed” sign is $195 when court costs are included — plus the cost of repairing water damage. In mid-April, a woman who ignored was injured after ignoring the “road closed” signs on Highway 34 was injured in Mills County. Her vehicle was launched 20 feet in the air when it hit several large chunks of concrete.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)