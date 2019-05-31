Sioux City crew dispatched to Sidney for flood-related duty

Ten members of Sioux City’s Urban Search and Rescue team were deployed to southwest Iowa early this morning.

The crew took its rescue equipment and an amphibious vehicle. Captain Ryan Collins of Sioux City Fire Rescue says the team will help FEMA make damage assessments in the Sidney area.

“It is not a rescue operation,” he says. “It’s just a support function.”

The unit was activated by Iowa Homeland Security. The National Weather Service warns flooding will continue in southwest Iowa along the Missouri River for several more weeks.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)