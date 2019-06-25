Auditors flag thousands in transactions by former Saydel booster club treasurer

State auditors say the treasurer of a central Iowa school’s booster club improperly spent money on an Xbox games, eye glasses, Christmas decorations and other items that were unrelated to music programs in the district.

A special investigation by the state auditor’s office reviewed about three-and-a-half years worth of records for the Music Boosters club for Saydel schools. Last year, an attorney for former Boosters club treasurer Denice Grove contacted the club’s president after a new treasurer was elected, offering to repay the club more than $15,000.

The report released today from the State Auditor’s Office flagged more than $21,000 in questionable transactions. The report suggests she paid her credit card bill with Booster Club money and failed to deposit at least $12,000 in donations and proceeds from Booster Club fundraisers.

Auditors were able to get details about some, but not all of Grove’s purchases at Walmart — discovering she used Booster Club money to buy things like clothes, mouthwash and fabric softener as well as Aerosmith’s Greatest Hits and two seasons of The Big Bang Theory on DVD.

The special investigation report has been forwarded to law enforcement.