Two people were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids overnight.

At 11:40 Sunday night, Cedar Rapids Police got a 911 call about a driver going the wrong way on Highway 30. Then, just a short time later, a second call came in about the two-vehicle, head-on crash in the westbound lanes. Police say the drivers of both vehicles were killed.

The section of Highway 30 where the wreck happened was closed for several hours, but reopened early this morning.