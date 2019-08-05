Illinois man injured after chase with police near Iowa City

A high-speed chase ended in a crash near Iowa City last night.

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies chased the a Ford Taurus south on Interstate 380 from Cedar Rapids and two Iowa Highway Patrol officers joined the chase onto I-80 eastbound.

They say the man in the car intentionally rammed a patrol cruiser and hit the second trooper’s car when he spun into the median and got caught on the cable barrier.

The suspect, 30-year-old Kelston Bogguess of Moline, Illinois, was hurt in the crash and taken to University Hospitals in Iowa City. None of the law officers were hurt.