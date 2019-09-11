Voters reject bonds for fitness centers in Orange City and Ames

Voters in two Iowa cities have rejected plans for publicly-financed fitness facilities.

It takes a 60 percent “super majority” vote for bond referendums to pass in Iowa. Unofficial results from Orange City indicate only 43 percent of voters supported the $5 million-bond for a proposed “Aspire Center for Health Living.”

In Ames, 51 percent of voters in Ames rejected a $29 million borrowing plan for a new “Healthy Life Center.”

West Liberty voters yesterday approved a plan to borrow nearly 19-and-a-half million dollars for an addition to the high school as well as other school building improvements.

(Photo from City of Ames website)