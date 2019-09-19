U-I and ISU athletic directors issue joint statement on marching band safety

The Iowa and Iowa State athletic departments have issued a joint statement about “rude, vulgar and, in some cases, violent behavior” directed at the Hawkeye and Cyclone marching bands during their rivalry games.

The statement indicated both the Hawkeye and Cyclone marching bands “have been the target of unacceptable behavior at football games” in Ames and Iowa City in recent years. The athletic directors said everyone should be embarrassed when students in the bands don’t feel safe when performing at an away game.

The athletic directors said fans are “a significant part of the solution” by providing a “safe stage” for both bands inside the stadiums and showing respect to the musicians.

On Monday, University of Iowa athletic director Gary Barta issued a written statement about “inappropriate actions” toward band members and staff during Saturday’s Iowa-Iowa State football game in Ames, indicating an investigation was underway.