Garden Grove man dies in Decatur County accident

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Thursday in south-central Iowa’s Decatur County.

Troopers say a pickup truck crossed the center line of a county road, forcing an oncoming septic pump truck to pull onto the shoulder, but it was still hit by the pickup, rolling the pump truck into the ditch. The pickup ended up in the opposite ditch, killing its driver, identified as 34-year-old Curtis Cowling of Garden Grove.

Two men in the pump truck were hurt and taken to Decatur County Hospital for treatment.