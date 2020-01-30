Police charge 11-year-old with threat that closed Waterloo schools

An 11-year-old boy is charged in connection with a social media threat that forced Waterloo School District officials to cancel classes on Wednesday.

Authorities have charged the boy with threats and intimidation for allegedly writing a post on social media, threatening to blow up four schools. Waterloo police issued a statement Wednesday saying their investigation determined the threats against East High School, West High School, George Washington Carver Academy and Central Middle School “did not appear credible.”

According to district spokeswoman Tara Thomas, the decision Wednesday to cancel classes was due to safety concerns while the investigation was in progress. She says Waterloo Schools are resuming normal operations today, with students returning to their classrooms.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)