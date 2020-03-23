Quasqueton man drowns in Mississippi River

Officials say a northeast Iowa man drown in the Mississippi River this weekend.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says two people were fishing on Saturday afternoon near the spillway of Lock and Dam #10. They were onboard a 14-foot flatboat in a restricted area and got into turbulent waters.

The DNR says a passenger 54-year-old Shaun Oppenheimer of Quasqueton was thrown overboard and drowned.

The other person wasn’t hurt. The DNR says neither was wearing a life vest though they had them onboard.