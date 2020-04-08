1,145 COVID-19 cases identified in Iowa, 27 deaths linked to virus

State officials report there now are nearly 200 cases of COVID-19 in Linn County and the latest death in the state is of an elderly Linn County resident over the age of 81.

By Tuesday night, 122 patients were being treated at an Iowa hospital for COVID-19. There’s been a recent double-digit increase in reported hospitalizations, but Sarah Reisetter of the Iowa Department of Public Health this morning said that’s partly because of new reporting guidelines.

“Previously we had been asking public health agencies to follow up with patients to determine hospitalization status,” Reisetter said. “Over the course of the last weekend, we put out a mandatory reporting order and we’re asking hospitals to report that information to us directly.”

Reisetter told reporters that means the information is more up-to-date. Testing has identified a total of 1,145 positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.