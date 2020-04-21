Iowa prisoners making products for medical supply stockpile

Inmates in the state prisons have made the fabric masks that are now required for all prisoners and corrections staff. Iowa Department of Corrections director Beth Skinner says inmates are making hand sanitizer, too.

“We’ve made 62,378 masks. We have been able to supply three masks to officers in all nine of our prisons and three masks to inmates in each of our prisons,” Skinner says. “…We’ve 16,060 gallons of hand sanitizer. This is 30 million doses.”

Skinner says what’s not needed inside the prison system is being sent to the state medical supply stockpile. Inmates have also made about 7600 washable gowns for health care workers.