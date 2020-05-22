Test Iowa sites to open in Burlington, Council Bluffs, Marshalltown Sioux Center

Governor Kim Reynolds is encouraging Iowans who have unsuccessfully tried to schedule a “Test Iowa” appointment for a COVID-19 screening to try again.

The Test Iowa site in Sioux City closes this evening. Woodbury County has been a national coronavirus hot spot, but Reynolds says by now one out of 11 residents of the county had been tested.

“A majority of their tests are already being done by a local health care provider, so they are still going to have access to testing. This just gives us an opportunity to take that Test Iowa site and actually move it up to Sioux Center, which is still relatively close and in the area, so they’ll have access to significant testing,” Reynolds says. “We just, as we look at the numbers and we look at the numbers tested and we start to see a decline, then that gives us an opportunity to reallocate and relocate some of our Test Iowa sites.”

In addition to Sioux Center, new Test Iowa sites will be set up next week in Marshalltown, Council Bluffs and Burlington.