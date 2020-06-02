Tyson announces 591 at Storm Lake plant test COVID positive

Tyson Foods has released the results of facility-wide testing for COVID-19 at its Storm Lake pork facility and most of those that tested positive were asymptomatic.

Of more than 2300 team members who work at the facility and were tested, 591 tested positive. Over 75 percent of those who tested positive did not show any symptoms.

The total of positive COVID-19 cases includes 58 individuals who were tested by the Department of Public Health or when seeking care through their own health care providers and an additional 533 who were tested onsite from May 18th to May 21st.

The Tyson Pork Plant in Storm Lake temporarily shut down last week after the outbreak was announced, during which additional deep cleaning and sanitizing was conducted. Limited production will resume on Wednesday.

(By Ryan Thompson, KAYL, Storm Lake)