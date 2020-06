The lifting of coronavirus restrictions is starting to show up in unemployment claims.

The number of first-time unemployment dropped dramatically in the last week as more businesses opened back up. There were 6,920 claims — which down almost 50% from the week before. It is the first time in 11 weeks the first-time claims have gone down.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was down by 13,000 to 165,195. The state paid out more than $51 million in unemployment benefits.