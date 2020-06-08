Sioux Center chiropractic clinic settles Medicaid billing case

A Sioux Center chiropractic clinic has agreed to a settlement involving Medicaid billing.

The Sioux Center Chiropractic Wellness Center and chiropractors Tyler and Tiffany Armstrong have agreed to pay $30,418 dollars to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act by billing Medicaid for the treatment of conditions for which payment is not allowed. Those treatments included constipation and ear infections.

The settlement agreement resolves allegations related to the treatment of Medicaid beneficiaries from April 2014 to July 2019. information released on the settlement says “the claims are allegations only and there has been no admission or judicial determination of liability.”