Lawmakers split along party lines in wearing masks

There have been some partisan policy disputes now that the 2020 Iowa legislative session has resumed, and there’s also been some intense public bickering about face masks.

Most Democrats have been wearing face coverings. Most Republicans are not. Senator Bill Dotzler, a Democrat from Waterloo, gave two speeches urging his colleagues to wear a mask at all times.

“Have respect for us who might have underlying conditions or family members who had them underlying conditions,” Dotzler said. “We’ve even got people who are health care professionals in this room who aren’t doing it.”

Senator Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa, the Republican nominee for Iowa’s second congressional district seat, is an eye doctor. Miller-Meeks responded to Dotzler, saying she’s read reams of research that suggests maintaining six-feet of separation is sufficient.

“I don’t need to be chastized as a physician on whether I should wear a mask or not wear a mask because I’ve looked at the CDC guidelines…I am, in fact, following those guidelines,” Miller-Meeks says. “…When I’m at a store, at a location, at a restaurant I make sure I’m six feet apart.”

There was no floor debate Monday in the House or Senate. The legislature will reconvene today.