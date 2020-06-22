Ernst challenges Greenfield to six debates before November 3

Republican Senator Joni Ernst posted a short video online this (Monday) morning, challenging Democratic opponent Theresa Greenfield to half a dozen debates before the General Election.

“You know, I haven’t heard Theresa Greenfield say one thing that Chuck Schumer hasn’t told her to say and that’s not what Iowans expect in a leader, so I’m challenging Miss Greenfield to six debates, two each month, starting in August,” Ernst said in the video. “Let’s let Iowans hear what we have to say.”

Schumer is the Democratic leader in the U.S. Senate. A spokesman for Greenfield’s campaign said after a new poll shows Ernst trailing Greenfield, Ernst is following Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s “desperate playbook” for failing senators around the country.

One of Ernst’s top advisors amplified the senator’s message on Twitter when the man who founded Iowa Starting Line commented on Ernst’s video, suggesting that “once again, a man was stepping in trying to speak for Greenfield.” Sam Newton, a spokesman for the Greenfield campaign, said Greenfield participated in three televised debates and six public forums prior to this month’s primary and looks forward to debating Ernst this fall.