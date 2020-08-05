Football team room to be added inside UNI-Dome

UNI officials have the go-ahead to create a “team room” for the Panther football team inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

“To the extent there are corners in a round building, it’ll go in the northeast corner of the UNI-Dome. It’ll add 120-140 seats and that can be divided in two for offense and defense or whatever. It’ll also serve as premium seating on game day and other special events,” says Michael Hager, a vice president at the University of Northern Iowa.

The board that governs the state universities approved the project at its meeting in late July. The project will cost about $2 million and Hager says it will be financed with private contributions.

“There’s no public funds, no general fund dollars going to this,” Hager says. “It’s entirely private gifts from generous donors will pay for this.”

The UNI-Dome was built in the mid-1970s and is the home for Panther sports as well as the Iowa High School Football Championship games.