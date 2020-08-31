Next week’s Tri-State Rodeo in Fort Madison cancelled

Another Iowa event has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

The Tri-State Rodeo in Fort Madison was supposed to run September 9th through the 12th. But for the first time since the rodeo’s first run in 1948, it has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns. According to a statement from rodeo officials, this is believed to be the safest and most responsible course of action.

At this time, there’s no official word on how anyone who bought tickets for this year’s Tri-State Rodeo can get a refund.

Lee County is among the 12 counties in Iowa where the number of positive Covid-19 tests is above 15 percent over the past 14 days. At 10 a.m. this morning, Lee County’s positivity rating was 18 percent. Schools are allowed to switch to online instruction if 10 percent of students are absent and that positivity rate is above 15 percent.

(By Joe Lancello, KBOE, Oskaloosa)