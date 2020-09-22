Register’s ‘Iowa Poll’ shows Trump and Biden neck and neck

A new Des Moines Register “Iowa Poll” shows the presidential race in Iowa is a dead heat.

Forty-seven president of the likely Iowa voters surveyed said they will vote to reelect President Trump and 47 percent said they will vote for Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Just three percent said they were undecided and the rest said they’d vote for a third party candidate.

The poll shows Trump has a 21 point advantage among male voters in Iowa, while Biden has a 20 point advantage among women. The survey was conducted last week, before the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The previous Iowa Poll was conducted in June. It also found the race between Trump and Biden for Iowa’s six electoral college votes was neck-and-neck.