Miller-Meeks part of @GOPdoctors pitch for Covid vaccines

Second District Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa is among 18 Republicans in the U.S. House who are health care providers and they’re urging Americans hesitant about the vaccine to get a Covid shot.

The GOP Doctors group posted a video online today and Miller-Meeks speaks first in the rotation: “As a doctor, I made the decision to get vaccinated against Covid-19.”

Miller-Meeks is an eye doctor and the former director of the Iowa Department of Public Health. Miller-Meeks has been to several Covid vaccination clinics in the second congressional district, administering the shots herself.