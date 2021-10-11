Pacific Junction man found guilty with evidence from rape kit review

A Pacific Junction man was found guilty of kidnapping and sexual assault with the use of a state program created to check rape kits that have been stored as evidence.

Forty-three-year-old Myron Lee Brandon was convicted by a jury of two counts of kidnapping and two counts of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. Police say he picked up two teenage girls in Omaha in 2003 and took them to a rural road outside Pacific Junction where he sexually assaulted them.

The girls escaped — but no suspects were identified in their assaults until the Iowa Attorney General’s Office created a program to review stored sex assault kit evidence in 2015.

Brandon was identified as a suspect using DNA evidence from the program, and was found guilty after a three-day trial.