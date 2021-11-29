Clinton police investigating death of man as suspicious

Clinton Police are asking for the public’s assistance following a suspicious weekend death.

Clinton police were called to a rural area on Friday morning where they found the body of a local man unconscious in a field. Police say 38-year-old Dewayne Dismang died at the scene.

Investigators are trying to piece together where Dismang might have been the night before, which was Thanksgiving night, and into the following morning. Those with information can call the Clinton County Crime Stoppers at 888-883-8015.