Sheldon man dies after tractor hit by semi

State troopers say a northwest Iowa man was killed when his farm tractor was hit by a semi last night.

The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 7:35 p.m., 22-year-old Tyler Fisk of Holcombe, Wisconsin was driving a 2023 International semi northbound on Highway 60, four miles south of Ashton. The report says he was pulling an oversized load.

They tell us that 84-year-old George Klein of Sheldon was also northbound on 60, in front of the semi on a Silver King farm tractor. According to the trooper, the semi rear-ended the farm tractor and Klein died in the accident. Fisk was not injured.

(By Scott Van Aartsen, KIWA, Sheldon)