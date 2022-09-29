13-year-old arrested after threatening violence at middle school

Police surrounded Fort Dodge Middle School on Wednesday afternoon after a student allegedly threatened to use a firearm.

The school building was placed in a secure lockdown with a full investigation being conducted. The students were released from their respective lockdown locations as searches of those locations and personal property were completed.

After an investigation by police a 13-year-old male student who is suspected of making the threat was detained. The teen is being charged with a threat of terrorism and first degree harassment.

The suspect is in the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Eldora with the matter referred to the Webster County Attorney’s Office and Juvenile Court Services.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)