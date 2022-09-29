Iowa man harassed Missouri teen for years, pleads guilty to child porn charge

A southern Iowa man accused of convincing a Missouri girl to send him nude photos of herself has pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge.

According to a U.S. Attorney’s Office in Missouri, 60-year-old David Jonathon Dodds of Corydon began contacting the victim through Instagram when she was 13 and she sent Dodds nude photos of herself when she was 14. The teenager told investigators she tried to cut off contact, but Dodds repeatedly called her cell phone and messaged her on Facebook. The harassment lasted until she was 18 and prosecutors say Dodds even called the victim’s boyfriend and sent online messages to the victim’s parents. She eventually told her family about the harassment and her father contacted law enforcement.

As part of the plea deal, Dobbs is expected to serve 15 years in federal prison.