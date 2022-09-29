Northwest Iowa woman and her newborn die after roll-over wreck

A northwest Iowa woman and her newborn child have died after a single vehicle crash near Peterson early Tuesday evening.

The accident happened just before 6 p.m. on a county road three miles north of Peterson. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes of Everly left the roadway, overcorrected and her S-U-V rolled over into a ditch. Engeltjes and her newborn daughter were both taken to Spencer Hospital. They were later air lifted to another hospital where they died from their injuries.

(Reporting by Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)