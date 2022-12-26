Des Moines Police fatally shoot armed 16 year old

Des Moines Police say officers responding to a domestic dispute early this morning fatally shot a teenager who aimed a handgun at officers.

An adult called 911 at about 12:30 a.m. to say a 16-year-old relative had a gun inside an Des Moines apartment and there were other family members in the apartment. According to a news release from Des Moines Police, officers negotiated with the teen for several minutes to try to de-escalate the situation, but when the teen pointed the gun at officers, more than one officer fired their gun at the boy.

The 16-year-old died this morningat a Des Moines hospital.