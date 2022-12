A $1,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting of a man found dead early Christmas morning in Fort Dodge.

That man was identified as 46-year-old Montreal Dungy of Fort Dodge, and at this time investigators are continuing to follow up on this homicide.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Webster County Crimestoppers or the Fort Dodge Police Department.

(By Brooke Bedford, KFVD Fort Dodge)