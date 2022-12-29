Atlantic man dies in Adair County accident

An accident this morning in northwestern Adair County claimed life of a 36-year-old man from neighboring Cass County.

The Iowa State Patrol reports Adam Skog, of Atlantic, died from his injuries when the 2018 Chevy Cruze he was driving, for some reason crossed the centerline of northbound Highway 6 and was struck head-on, by a southbound 2003 Peterbilt semi tractor-trailer. The accident happened at around 9:19 a.m. near the Jesse James Historical Monument southwest of Adair. Skog died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, 30-year-old Cody Huges, of Scranton, was not injured.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)