No. 23 Iowa State visits No. 8 Texas

Iowa State hopes to finish the Big-12 race on the road like it started. The 23rd ranked Cyclones won their first two conference road games but since then have dropped five straight and in many of those faltered after leading at halftime. They visit eighth ranked Texas tonight after a 61-55 loss at Kansas State.

The Cyclones are 8-6 and tied for fourth in the Big 12. The Longhorns are 10-4 and a half game behind league leading Kansas.

“Our guys are excited forward for this challenge on the road”, said Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger. “It is an opportunity to go reclaim how we were playing on the road early in league play.”

The Cyclones beat the Longhorns 78-67 in Ames back in mid-January.

“I think it is going to be very intense”, said senior guard Jaren Holmes. “They are going to try and come out with a little more energy and a little more excitement and we are going to do the same thing.”