Iowa Republicans call Trump indictment ‘weak’ and ‘wrong’

Iowa’s top Republicans are denouncing the indictment of former President Donald Trump. Governor Kim Reynolds called it “a sham.”

Governor Reynolds, who released a written statement late Thursday afternoon, said Trump’s indictment is “an assault on democracy,” using government power “to go after a political opponent.” Reynolds said: “It isn’t normal, it isn’t justice and it’s not what America stands for.”

During a news conference last week, Reynolds said it would be “a sad day for America” if Trump were indicted.

Senator Chuck Grassley, in a series of Tweets last night, said the case against Trump is “weak” and the indictment is “an alarming example of the politicization of the state and federal justice system.” Senator Joni Ernst said the district attorney who’s prosecuting the case has been “fixated on going after the former president while crime in New York City runs rampant.”

Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion said the indictment is “politically motivated…wrong and dangerous.” The other three Iowa Republicans serving in the U.S. House have not issued statements about the case.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird tweeted last night that “politics don’t belong in prosecutions,” but Bird did not directly mention Trump’s indictment.

Trump, who announced in November that he would run for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination, campaigned in Davenport earlier this month.