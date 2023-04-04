Iowa State will travel to Maui next season

The 2024 Maui Jim Maui Invitational field was announced today and Iowa State will be one of the teams in the 41st annual tournament. The Cyclones will participate in what is expected to be one of the strongest fields in tournament history. Joining the Cyclones in Maui will be Auburn, Colorado, Dayton, Memphis, Michigan State, North Carolina and 2023 National Champion UConn.

The 2024 appearance marks the third time the Cyclones take the floor in Maui, having appeared in 1990 and 2018. In 2018, ISU dropped the opener to Arizona before defeating Illinois and San Diego State. The 1990 Cyclones went 1-2 under Johnny Orr’s guidance, defeating Chaminade and falling to Syracuse and Santa Clara.

The 2024 Maui Jim Maui Invitational will be played Nov. 25-27 at Maui’s famed Lahaina Civic Center. All 12 Maui games will be telecast by ESPN networks, with the bracket being announced at a later date. The 2024 teams bolster a total of 218 NCAA Tournament appearances, 45 Final Four berths and 13 NCAA Tournament titles. Half of the teams competing rank within the top-40 of the winningest programs of all-time in men’s college basketball.

UCONN has won the NCAA Championship five times in the last 25 years, and also has won the Maui Title twice in that span. This year’s National Championship game in Houston was a prime example of ‘Maui Magic,’ as San Diego State finished fourth in the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational.

All eight teams have been to the Maui Jim Maui Invitational before at least once, with North Carolina holding the most previous trips at eight. Memphis will be making its sixth trip, first since 2011, while Dayton, Michigan State and UCONN will return for their fifth appearances.