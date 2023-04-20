Iowa limits Bradley to three hits in 6-1 victory

Six Iowa pitchers combined on a three-hitter as the Hawkeyes defeated Bradley, 6-1, on Wednesday night at Duane Banks Field.

“It was really good to see,” said head coach Rick Heller. “Got back late last night after UIC played really well and beat us up as we really struggled. So, for five pitchers to go out there and not throw a walk, we played good defense and cleaned that up, and then to get a couple home runs early before the wind shifted from Dorighi and Tello, it was good to see.”

Brennen Dorighi and Raider Tello hit back-to-back homeruns in the bottom of the first to give the Hawkeyes the early lead. Dorighi’s home run was his sixth of this season while Tello added his third.

A two RBI single by Tello followed by an RBI single from Kyle Huskstorf in the bottom of the fifth expanded the Hawkeye lead 5-1.

In the bottom of the eighth, Keaton Anthony singled through the left side for his third hit of the night, driving in the final run of the game. Anthony went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a double.

On the mound Jared Simpson was credited the win, pitching two innings, and striking out three.

“I was pumped up how the guys who pitched today accepted the challenge from last night,” said Heller. “Went out there and attacked the zone with good results, only three hits.”