Midwest population drops, but Des Moines metro grows, Tiffin population up 11%

The population of the eastern Iowa community of Tiffin jumped 11% last year, making it Iowa’s fastest growing town.

Tiffin is about a 15 minute drive from Iowa City. The latest estimates from the U-S Census Bureau indicate Tiffin’s population topped 58-hundred last July. The population of the Des Moines suburb of Waukee grew 10% from mid-2021 to July of last year. Population growth in the City of Des Moines 1.2%. Sioux Falls, South Dakota was the only other Midwest metro that saw higher growth.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Davenport, Council Bluffs and Sioux City have all lost population since the 2020 Census, while Iowa City and Ankeny saw population growth.

In general, the U.S. Census found population decline in small towns in the Midwest and the overall population of the Midwest dropped 1%.