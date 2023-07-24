RAGBRAI rolls from Storm Lake to Carroll on day 2

The rolling city on spoked wheels known as RAGBRAI is entering its second day today, as between 25 and 30,000 bicycle riders pedal the 57 miles from Storm Lake to Carroll.

Carroll Chamber of Commerce program director Ashley Schable says an exceptionally busy day is ahead and they hope to limit the impact on local residents.

“We hope people just are prepared. There are going to be bikers everywhere, and vehicles that you’re not used to seeing,” Schable says. “I think the big thing is just encourage people to be patient. Know that things are going to be a little slower to get to where you normally go, but hopefully it goes as smoothly as possible.”

The first cyclists should start rolling into Carroll around midday, and dozens of vendors are in place along with a host of live music.

“Elevan a.m. on Main Street, we’ll have inflatables down there, there’s a big waterslide, and then music starts at the Barrel Stage around 1, there’s three acts that will go on there,” she says, “and then the main stage, four o’clock, Piano Palooza will start and then the big act, the Pork Tornadoes will take the stage at 7:45.” A Carroll handbook is available for riders at www.carrollragbrai.com that includes maps of the town and festival area, schedules, ATM locations, emergency contacts, and more.

The 50th Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa is headed for Ames tomorrow, about 86 miles from Carroll.

(By Nathan Konz, KCIM, Carroll)