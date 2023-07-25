Drake’s Darnell Brodie granted additional season

Drake center Darnell Brodie will return next season. The former Seton Hall transfer averaged better than nine points and seven rebounds last season for a Bulldog team that won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title. Drake coach Darian DeVries says Brodie’s waiver was approved by the NCAA.

“He has got one year left here”, said DeVries. “We are excited about having him back and he has looked really good this summer.”

Brodie had 20 points and nine rebounds in an NCAA Tournament loss to Miami and his return will be a boost for a Bulldog team that lost three of its top five scorers from a squad that finished 27-8.

The Bulldogs leave Saturday on a four-game trip to Spain.