Save your vacation photo posts until you get back home

It’s mid-summer and many Iowans are on vacation, and while you might be tempted to share fun photos with friends on social media, Hamilton County Sheriff Doug Timmons says you’d be wise to resist that urge.

“I would say mostly you see people posting stuff on social media, ‘We are in South Dakota fishing,’ and it’s like, oh, wait your house is left wide open,” Sheriff Timmons says. “People are going to know that you’re gone, and you’re an easy target.” He reminds, just because you can upload photos to the internet from anywhere using a smart phone doesn’t mean you should, as it shows the world you’re not home.

“Don’t be posting that stuff,” he says. “Wait until you get home to post it. Yeah, you’re enjoying yourself, but don’t make yourself a target.” Even those thousands of RAGBRAI riders who want to crow about their accomplishments this week should probably hold off until the ride is over before putting pictures on social media.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)