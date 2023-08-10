Drake football team to visit Panama

The Drake University football team will travel to the Republic of Panama in the spring of 2024 from May 20-May 31 for the opportunity to study abroad and compete on the gridiron.

Bulldog football student-athletes will take a travel seminar for three academic credits. Part of the course involves experiencing cultural activities such as visiting the Panama Canal, touring Casco Viejo, going on excursions and taking salsa dancing lessons. Various other community (Embreá Village) and academic engagements (visits to Motta International, Copa Airlines, Banco General, and Panama Pácifico) have been scheduled.

The Drake football team will also practice and hold a youth clinic while in Panama before playing an All-Star team from the Kiwanis League in Panama on Friday, May 24.