Second annual ‘Operation Green Light’ planned for Veterans Day

As part of Veterans Day observances next month, Iowans are being asked to take part in what’s being called Operation Green Light as a show of support for those who’ve served our country in uniform.

Katie Peterson, with the Hamilton County Veterans Affairs office in Webster City, says the effort is being organized by the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers and the National Association of Counties. “They are collaborating together to raise awareness for challenges faced by veterans,” Peterson says, “and resources available at the county, state and federal levels that are there to assist veterans and their families.”

This will be the second annual Operation Green Light and it will be held November 5th through the 12th. Peterson says it’s easy to take part.

“All you would have to do to show your support is shine a green light somewhere that’s visible from the street,” Peterson says, “that illuminates the area where you’re driving down the street that you’d be able to see that, just to show the veterans that are driving around that we are there to support them.”

For more information, contact your county VA office. Veterans Day is November 11th.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)