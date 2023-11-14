Des Moines man charged with murdering woman found at hotel near fairgrounds

A 24-year-old Des Moines man has been charged with murdering a woman who was found with stab wounds at a hotel across the street from the State Fairgrounds early this morning.

According to a news release from Des Moines Police, officers found a woman with traumatic injuries at the hotel shortly after 2:30 a.m. and she was rushed to a Des Moines hospital. Police announced at about nine this (Tuesday) morning that she had died.

Police say Brantlee Rainey was found “within the room where the stabbing occurred,” he had a knife with what appeared to be blood on it and Rainey fit the description provided by a witness, who police did not identify.

In a written statement released shortly after 3:30 a.m., police said there is “no indication of any ongoing danger or threat to the neighborhood.”