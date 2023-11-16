Election fraud trial underway in Sioux City

The trial of the Sioux City woman accused of committing election fraud in elections when her husband’s name was on the ballot started this week.

Kim Phuong Taylor is accused of filling out ballot request forms and absentee ballots for several Vietnamese residents in the Sioux City area. Thien Tam Doan was an Iowa State University student and, when he tried of file his absentee ballot from Ames, he discovered someone had already cast a vote in his name.

His mother, Hun Nguyen, testified through an interpreters that Kim Taylor called her to see if she needed help voting and Taylor completed the paperwork, but Nguyen signed the ballot. She also testified Taylor told her it was o.k. to complete ballot request forms for her son and daughter, but she never would have done that if she knew it was a crime.

Kim Taylor’s husband, Jeremy Taylor, was elected to the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in November, 2020. In a GOP Primary in June of 2020, he lost a bid for Iowa’s fourth district congressional seat. Taylor and his wife deny the charges and Jeremy Taylor has said the truth will come out at the trial.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)