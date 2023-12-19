City of Sheldon connects to Lewis & Clark Regional Water System

After nearly 34 years, the city of Sheldon is finally connected to a water system that serves northwest Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota.

Troy Larson is executive director of the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System. “Exciting news of the community of Sheldon that on the 19th of December, 2023 we can mark that as their long wait finally over,” Larson says. “They are now officially connected…and receiving Lewis and Clark water.”

What became the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System was discussed in the late 1980s and incorporated in January of 1990. It wasn’t authorized by Congress until July of 2000. The first water started flowing over 11 years ago and Sheldon is the 18th water system to be connected. Larson says the benefits are significant.

“Improved quality of life, economic development vitality for years to come,” he says, “I mean, this has just been a godsend for the other 17 members that have been connected, especially with this drought.”

Rock Rapids, Sioux Center, and Hull have been connected to the system one by one over the last five years. It is anticipated that Madison, South Dakota, will be connected by mid-2024 and Sibley, Iowa, will be the last to join — in the spring or summer of 2025.

(By Scott Van Aartsen, KIWA, Sheldon)