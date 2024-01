A man was found dead following a fire at a rural Dallas County home Monday.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department reports getting a call about the fire in rural Dallas Center at 9:42 p.m. Sunday. Deputies found the home engulfed in flames and woman outside who told them her husband was still inside.

Firefighters located 80-year-old Dennis Felt dead inside the home. An autopsy is planned on his body. The Sheriff’s Department says the fire appears to be accidental.